CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $401,000 Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $27,538,293.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,396 shares of company stock valued at $32,972,495 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.4 %

ADM stock opened at $92.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.01. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $63.04 and a one year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.18.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

