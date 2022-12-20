CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $591,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 147.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.12.

NYSE:USB opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

