CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Increases Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,664 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $150.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.44. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.07 and a 52-week high of $213.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.10, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $2,501,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 634,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,864,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,977 shares of company stock worth $63,892,566 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.