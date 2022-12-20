CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases New Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,703,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,887 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,019,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,315 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,238,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $386,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,889 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.73.

EOG stock opened at $125.53 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.67 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

