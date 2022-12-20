CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Raises Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Unilever were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 58,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 76,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE UL opened at $50.47 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $54.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.51.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Read More

