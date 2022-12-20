CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Reduces Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,366 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,260 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 199,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 452,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,327 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.66. The company has a market capitalization of $155.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

