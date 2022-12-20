CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 1,047 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 57,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 6.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,765,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,257,000 after acquiring an additional 143,844 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 130,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 13.1% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 273,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 31,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Newell Brands stock opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.85. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

