CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 1,208 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in CSX were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,934,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,575 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CSX by 294.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,668 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 53.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,208,000 after buying an additional 8,771,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 4.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,279,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,377,000 after buying an additional 847,913 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Stock Down 1.5 %

CSX opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.46. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.28.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

