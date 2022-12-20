CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 13,228 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,228 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 29,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 47.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSNC. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.73.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $84.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.45.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.65%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.