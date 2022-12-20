CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 2,766 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 0.9% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $311,238,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.47.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $61.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

