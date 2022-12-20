CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 3,900 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays downgraded Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

Shares of PFG opened at $84.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.72 and a 200 day moving average of $78.35.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

