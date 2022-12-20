CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 500 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 35.7% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $603,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.82.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $100.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

