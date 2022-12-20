CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 670 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,990 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Workday were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 674.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $317,461,000 after buying an additional 1,980,629 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Workday by 8,913.6% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 686,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,383,000 after acquiring an additional 678,858 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Workday by 1,909.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,057,000 after acquiring an additional 510,977 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Workday by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,253,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,616,000 after purchasing an additional 501,881 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 6,370.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 438,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,170,000 after purchasing an additional 431,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $170.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.16. The firm has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $280.91.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Workday from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. OTR Global cut Workday to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.67.

In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $17,972,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,985,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,483,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,644 shares of company stock valued at $21,544,957 in the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

