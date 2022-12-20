CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 885 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.5% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.78.

ABBV opened at $161.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.27. The company has a market capitalization of $285.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 75.30%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.