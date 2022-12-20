CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Takes $753,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Lam Research by 3.3% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $610,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $438.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $422.91 and a 200-day moving average of $435.85. The firm has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $731.85.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.32.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

