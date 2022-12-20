Chiron Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Snap by 407.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 1,213.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 753.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Snap from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their target price on Snap to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snap Trading Down 3.3 %

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $96,299.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,167,024 shares in the company, valued at $10,689,939.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Snap news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $482,102.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 668,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,652,447.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $96,299.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,167,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,689,939.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,321,567 shares of company stock worth $10,593,376.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.29. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $49.25.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

