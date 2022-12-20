Chiron Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,686 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,821,462,000 after buying an additional 8,570,818 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 211.6% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,515,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $584,800,000 after buying an additional 7,820,187 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,341,192,000 after buying an additional 6,042,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $540,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,222 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $155.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.66.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.55.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

