Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,103,000 after acquiring an additional 38,869 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

NYSE CB opened at $211.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.64. The company has a market cap of $87.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $222.00.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

