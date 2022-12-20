Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Short Interest Update

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the November 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Cielo Stock Performance

Shares of Cielo stock opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.06. Cielo has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Cielo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be paid a $0.0109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Cielo’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 4.51%. Cielo’s dividend payout ratio is 66.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Cielo

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cielo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group raised Cielo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

