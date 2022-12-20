Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,731 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,873 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,086 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at $214,688,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 25.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after acquiring an additional 639,645 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 38.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $367,922,000 after acquiring an additional 385,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at $54,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen increased their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

Cigna Price Performance

In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,049 shares of company stock worth $7,863,480 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CI stock opened at $330.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $213.03 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The firm has a market cap of $101.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

