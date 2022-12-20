Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives $454.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $454.70.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTAS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,247,053,000 after purchasing an additional 92,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,364,000 after purchasing an additional 375,669 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cintas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cintas by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,802,000 after acquiring an additional 70,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $443.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.38. Cintas has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $470.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 38.56%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

