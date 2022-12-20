Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Solitude Financial Services

Solitude Financial Services lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in Citigroup by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 23,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on C. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.21.

C stock opened at $43.93 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

