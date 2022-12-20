Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.67.

Codexis Price Performance

CDXS stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $329.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.45. Codexis has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $34.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Codexis

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.41 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 19.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Codexis news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,716 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $197,509.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 943,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,215,376.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,785 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $225,183.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 863,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,887,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,931 shares of company stock valued at $839,487. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Codexis

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Codexis during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 517.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Finally, Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

