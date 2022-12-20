ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,718 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises 1.3% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after buying an additional 9,014,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,901,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323,587 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $702,569,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 28.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,233,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,820 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,053,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.71.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $110.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.30. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.70%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

