Cooper Financial Group Acquires 254 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

TLH stock opened at $112.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.36. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $150.60.

