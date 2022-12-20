Cooper Financial Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,067 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,908 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 32,976 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 27,903 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 43,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $112.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.08.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.26.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.