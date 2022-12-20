Cooper Financial Group Buys 340 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,269,000 after acquiring an additional 598,645 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 47,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,873,000 after acquiring an additional 253,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $572,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.9 %

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $229.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.98 and its 200 day moving average is $232.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LH shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

