Cooper Financial Group Buys 491 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $150.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.08.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

