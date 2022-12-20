Cooper Financial Group Buys Shares of 5,700 First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.53 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.26 and a one year high of $59.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.42.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.