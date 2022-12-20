Cooper Financial Group Has $318,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,851 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $146.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $52.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

