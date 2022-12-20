Cooper Financial Group Has $333,000 Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Exelon were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 62,900.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.58. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $50.71.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.53.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

