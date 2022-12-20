Cooper Financial Group Has $337,000 Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cooper Financial Group increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $344.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,076,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total transaction of $2,585,868.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,006,451.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

