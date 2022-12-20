Cooper Financial Group Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cooper Financial Group lessened its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 21.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMB. Mizuho reduced their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,700,988.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WMB opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

