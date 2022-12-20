Cooper Financial Group Has $399,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in McKesson were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,231.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,678 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Barclays boosted their price objective on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus upped their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.00.

Shares of MCK opened at $375.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $374.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $229.04 and a 52 week high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

