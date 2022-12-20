Cooper Financial Group Has $491,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Citigroup by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 23,050 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $43.93 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average of $47.69.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

