Cooper Financial Group Invests $352,000 in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 651.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.
Penske Automotive Group Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of PAG opened at $115.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.69. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.58 and a twelve month high of $131.55.
Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.47%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 3rd.
Penske Automotive Group Company Profile
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
