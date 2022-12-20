Cooper Financial Group Lowers Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cooper Financial Group reduced its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,101 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,043,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,175,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,284,883,000 after purchasing an additional 442,979 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,545,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,764,211,000 after purchasing an additional 221,845 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,670,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,231 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in T-Mobile US by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,418,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,722,223,000 after purchasing an additional 269,888 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Benchmark lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.55.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Price Performance

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $150,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at $600,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock opened at $141.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $176.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.08, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.