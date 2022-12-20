Cooper Financial Group Trims Stock Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Cooper Financial Group lessened its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group owned about 0.14% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 79,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $710,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 32,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period.

Get Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF alerts:

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF stock opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.31. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $36.43.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.