Cormark Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vecima Networks in a report released on Thursday, December 15th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vecima Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Vecima Networks’ FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS.
Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Vecima Networks from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Vecima Networks Stock Performance
Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$59.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$53.20 million.
Vecima Networks Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 24th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Vecima Networks’s payout ratio is 28.95%.
About Vecima Networks
Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.
See Also
