Cormark Comments on Eldorado Gold Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EGO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Eldorado Gold Stock Down 4.7 %

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $7.87 on Monday. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 49.76%. The firm had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 19.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. 59.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

