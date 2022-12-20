Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRVS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CRVS opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.97. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller bought 50,000 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,288.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 105,000 shares of company stock worth $78,200 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRVS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 522,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 61,906 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 106,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 68,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

