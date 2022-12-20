Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,624 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 129,294 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $61,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the third quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.32.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $458.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $495.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.87. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $203.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

