Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a CHF 3.60 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. AlphaValue lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.81.

Shares of CS opened at $3.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CS. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 202.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 950.0% in the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. 13.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

