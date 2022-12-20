Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a CHF 3.60 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. AlphaValue lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.81.
Credit Suisse Group Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of CS opened at $3.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $10.56.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile
Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.
