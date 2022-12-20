Culbertson A N & Co Inc Invests $218,000 in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 87.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,928.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

Biogen stock opened at $284.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $285.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $311.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $321.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.75.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

