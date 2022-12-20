Culp (NYSE:CULP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Stock Performance
CULP opened at $4.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average of $4.80. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $58.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.75 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Culp will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Culp
Culp Company Profile
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
Further Reading
