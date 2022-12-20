Culp (NYSE:CULP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

CULP opened at $4.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average of $4.80. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $58.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.75 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Culp will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Culp in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Culp in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Culp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Culp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Culp by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 175,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 35,012 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

