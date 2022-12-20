Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Short Interest Update

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the November 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:CUBI opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.43 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.25. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 34.42%. The company had revenue of $150.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

CUBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens set a $45.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised Customers Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 28,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 57.2% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 21.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 25.1% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,055,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,769,000 after purchasing an additional 211,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 30,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Customers Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.