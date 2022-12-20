Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Short Interest Update

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the November 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Customers Bancorp Stock Performance
NYSE:CUBI opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.43 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.59.
Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.25. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 34.42%. The company had revenue of $150.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Customers Bancorp
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 28,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 57.2% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 21.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 25.1% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,055,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,769,000 after purchasing an additional 211,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 30,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Customers Bancorp
Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Customers Bancorp (CUBI)
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.