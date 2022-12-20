DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 4.7% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 377,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,898 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 6.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 67,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 124,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 33.1% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Trimble Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $49.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.31. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.17 and a 52-week high of $88.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $884.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. Analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

