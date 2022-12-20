Delta Air Lines, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note issued on Friday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.05). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

DAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $32.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.43. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $502,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 207.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 153.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 151.7% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

