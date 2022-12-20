Desjardins Comments on Empire’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:EMP)

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Empire in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 15th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.86. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Empire Price Performance

Empire has a 52-week low of C$23.00 and a 52-week high of C$25.49.

Empire Dividend Announcement

About Empire

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

