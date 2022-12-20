Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €185.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($196.81) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DB1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($175.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €186.00 ($197.87) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €167.00 ($177.66) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($186.17) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €210.00 ($223.40) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse Price Performance

Shares of DB1 stock opened at €164.60 ($175.11) on Monday. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of €135.80 ($144.47) and a 1 year high of €180.00 ($191.49). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €167.05 and its 200-day moving average is €165.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.